PORTAGE - Mavis E. LaVigne, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Our House Assisted Living in Portage, surrounded by her children.
Mavis was born on April 4, 1930, in Portage, the daughter of Chester and Onyx (Chapman) Berger. She married Donald LaVigne on June 18, 1949 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage. Mavis had worked at Portage Hosiery, did daycare, and worked for Roger's Catering. She enjoyed delivering meals-on-wheels, camping, her dogs, and feeding the birds. Mavis was a life-long member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.
Mavis is survived by her children, Pat (Roger) Baerwolf, Bev Hall, Doug (Diane) LaVigne, Jim (Carole) LaVigne, and Mike (Rita) LaVigne, all of Portage; her 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. Mavis was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald LaVigne, her sister, Marlene Schwanz, her brother, Chester Berger, Jr., and her son-in-law, Dave Hall.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Portage, with Pastor Greg Hovland officiating. Burial will be in Welsh Cemetery at 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the church. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, or Agrace Hospice, or Columbia County Humane Society.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Agrace HospiceCare, and the staff at Our House, for their loving and compassionate care. They would also like to extend a special thank-you to Pastor Armon, Candace the comfort dog and Pastor Hovland for all their visits.
