Aug. 30, 1931—Oct. 15, 2022

WYOCENA—Max M. Lytle, 91 of Wyocena, went home to be with his Lord Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. He was born August 30, 1931 in Dalton, the son of Steve and Suzanna (Hernkind) Lytle.

Max attended Cambria Schools, then enlisting in the U.S. Army and proudly serving his country as a Sergeant 1st Class during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954.

He was united in marriage to Doris Hawley November 11, 1950. Together they were lifelong residents of Wyocena. Max was active in his community, serving as Village Board President, Town Constable, Wyocena Fire Chief, and Snowmobile Club President.

He was employed as a carpenter, a meat cutter at Piggly Wiggly, and then stockroom manager for the Columbia Highway Department, until his retirement in 1995. He was a lifelong member of Wyocena Community Church and a founder of the Gospeliers. With his family, he enjoyed traveling, camping, bowling, and horseshoes.

Survivors include his twin-sister, Maxine Kampstra; brother-in-law Howard (Sue) Hawley; sisters-in-law: Joyce (Don) Meinhardt and Janet (Peter) Gutowski; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Doris, son Douglas, daughter, Karen; siblings: Ruth (Mylon) Kohn, Roy Lytle, George (Phyllis) Lytle, Hazel (Harold) Smith, Lyle (Elaine) Lytle, Ethel (Ronald) Hill; brother-in-law Richard Kampstra, and brother and sister-in-law Dean and Shirley Hawley.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville with Rev. Mark Brandel officiating. Interment will follow at Wyocena Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.