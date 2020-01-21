Maxine Marie Uptagraw, age 80, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center surrounded by her loving family. Maxine was born, one of six children, to Martin and Alice (Oleson) Uptagraw on Aug. 26, 1939, in Mazomanie.

Maxine lived in Prairie Du Sac and moved to Baraboo in 1965 where she owned and operated a child care service. In her spare time she enjoyed dancing, especially on a Saturday night to her favorite country music. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her sister, Marlene (Richard) Walls; and many nieces, nephews, and best friend, Patrick Ennis. In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey; two brothers, Robert (Rose) Uptagraw, Richard (Shirley) Uptagraw; two sisters, Bernice (Norbert) Smith and Ruth Ann Uptagraw.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Fr. Jared Holzhuter officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Interment will take place in Prairie Du Sac Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at St. Clare Meadows Care Center for their exceptional care given to Maxine during her stay.