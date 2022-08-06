December 25, 1932—August 4, 2022

Maxine “Mickey” M. Kaiser, age 89, formerly of Beaver Dam, died on August 4, 2022 at Touchmark Senior Living in Appleton.

The visitation will be at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Will Arnold officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Maxine Mary Neuman was born on December 25, 1932 in Lost Lake, Wisconsin to Frank and Adela (Ufer) Neuman. She attended a one room school house through 8th grade. Mickey graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1950. On October 5, 1957, she married Richard Kaiser at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Mickey worked as a secretary at Monarch Range for a number of years and part-time as a waitress at Pyramid Supper Club. She retired from Jefferson Elementary where she was the school secretary for 20 years. Mickey and Dick enjoyed spending the winter months in Arizona for 20 years. Although our hearts are heavy with the loss of our loving mom, grandma, and great-grandma, nothing comforts us more than knowing she and dad are together again.

Mickey is survived by her daughters: Cindy (John) Rueth of Appleton and Brenda (Dennis) Sherman of Anthem, AZ; grandchildren: Justin Rueth of Rochester, MN, Tyler (Emily) Rueth of Appleton, Tara (Mike) Erie of Mendota Heights, MN and Matt (Lana) Sherman of Valparaiso, IN; great-grandchildren: Owen and Lauren Rueth, Oliver and Tilly Erie, and Davina Sherman; brother, Ron Neuman of Sun Prairie; sister, June Miller of Fall River; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Richard in 2021; and siblings: Leova Stapel, Lucille Fullerton, Loretta Richter, LaVerne Vockroth, Mary Petrie, Francis “Bud” Neuman, Bette Giese, and Elaine Becker.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Touchmark Senior Living, especially Sandy and Sally, for their time and loving care that was always given to mom while there.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.