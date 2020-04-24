× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maxine Peters, age 87, of Delavan passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home in Delavan. She was born in Richmond Township on June 17, 1932, to Max and Lottie (Miller) Schmidt. Maxine was united in marriage to Jerry Peters on Sept. 12, 1959, in Delavan. Jerry passed away on April 27, 2017. Maxine worked for many years with Dr. Rocco Galgano, Dr. Maria Chadha, and Beil’s Bakery. She also was a member of the Delavan American Legion Auxiliary and was very active at the Delavan United Methodist Church.

Maxine is survived by her two daughters, Janet (Christopher) Hughes, of Chicago, and Valerie (Greg) Faust, of Sun Prairie; three grandchildren, Madison Faust, Margaret Hughes, and Michael Hughes; a sister, Dorothy Schroeder; a brother-in-law, Orville Freudenberg; and a niece and nephew.

Maxine is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents; and two sisters, Ruth Beth and Arlene.

Private Family Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Delavan United Methodist Church or the Delavan American Legion Auxiliary. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com