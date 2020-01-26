Maxine Voeks, 96, Baraboo
Maxine Voeks, 96, Baraboo

OBITUARIES

BARABOO - Maxine Ray Voeks, age 96, longtime resident of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Maxine will lovingly be remembered by her five children, Dean (Karen Kindschi), Glenn (Vicki Sefkar), Janice (Mark McCollow), Lisa (Reid Chase), and Rochelle (Randy Newman). She will also fondly be remembered by her eleven grandchildren, as well as, her twelve great-grandchildren.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, of 53 years, Elroy; as well as, her six brothers and one sister.

A visitation will be held at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. noon until 2:00 p.m. A private family graveside service will take place in Walnut Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. John’s Lutheran School, Baraboo, in memory of Maxine.

