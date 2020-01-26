Maxine Voeks, 96, Baraboo

BARABOO - Maxine Ray Voeks, age 96, longtime resident of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Maxine will lovingly be remembered by her five children, Dean (Karen Kindschi), Glenn (Vicki Sefkar), Janice (Mark McCollow), Lisa (Reid Chase), and Rochelle (Randy Newman). She will also fondly be remembered by her eleven grandchildren, as well as, her twelve great-grandchildren.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, of 53 years, Elroy; as well as, her six brothers and one sister.

A visitation will be held at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. noon until 2:00 p.m. A private family graveside service will take place in Walnut Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. John’s Lutheran School, Baraboo, in memory of Maxine.