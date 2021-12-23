McCamish, Franklin C.

FOX LAKE - Franklin C. McCamish, 66, of Fox Lake, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Wis.

A celebration of life for Franklin will be held at a later date.

Franklin was born on June 28, 1955, the son of James and Mabel (Zietlow) McCamish in Beaver Dam, Wis. Frank enjoyed taking his daughters to Fleet Farm when they were younger. He loved to shoot pool and as well as trap shoot. Frank had been a collector of guns. Frank will fondly be remembered as a person who loved to visit and got along with everyone.

Frank is survived by his daughters, Sarah Moore (Steve Giese) of Horicon and Sharon Ressel (Nathan) of Jackson; his grandchildren, Abbigail Moore, Makayla Reese, Brennen Reese, Cali Ressel and Jaxton Ressel; his brother, Jim (Kathy) McCamish of Beaver Dam; and his sister, Audrey (Greg) McMillian of Beaver Dam. He is further survived by nieces and a nephew, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.