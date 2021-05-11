McClintock, Theresa M. "Teri"

MADISON - Theresa M. "Teri" McClintock, of Madison, passed away on April 26, 2021, due to complications caused by Alzheimer's disease.

Her love for education led her to complete degrees in graphic arts, photography and accounting, where she acquired her CPA. She spent several years employed by the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and the Department of Justice until her retirement.

She is survived by her best friend, Mark; sisters, Jackie of Appleton, Bonnie and Sandy of Florida; and brother, Daniel of Appleton.

Teri loved watching the Brewers, Packers and Badgers play. She also loved cars, especially red corvettes.

To watch her struggle to cope with this incurable disease was to see a profile in courage. She will be missed by many and loved forever.

Farewell Teri.

Private services will be held by her family according to her last wishes.

Gifts of remembrance should be sent to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

