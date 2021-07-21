McCloskey, Ruth

WISCONSIN DELLS - Ruth McCloskey, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her residence.

A celebration of life memorial service via Zoom meeting will be held on Saturday, July 31 at 2 p.m. Information and a link to access the Zoom service will also be on the Picha Funeral Home website.

Ruth was born Oct. 2, 1936, in Argonne, Wis., the daughter of Emery and Lillian (Schroeder) Cole. She grew up in Argonne and Wisconsin Dells. She married Michael McCloskey of Wilmington, Del., on Sept. 3, 1966.

Ruth enjoyed sharing her Bible-based faith with those who desired to know the truth of God's word, the BIBLE. She also cherished time with her four grandchildren, gardening, cooking, and baking.