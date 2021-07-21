McCloskey, Ruth

WISCONSIN DELLS - Ruth McCloskey, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her residence.
A celebration of life memorial service via Zoom meeting will be held on Saturday, July 31 at 2 p.m. Information and a link to access the Zoom service will also be on the Picha Funeral Home website.
Meeting ID: 992 338 8569
Passcode: Ruthie
One tap Mobile +13126266799,,9923388569#
Dial by location +13126266799
Meeting ID: 992 338 8569
Passcode: 859790
Find your local number: https://jworg.zoom.us/u/kboGn025c0
Ruth was born Oct. 2, 1936, in Argonne, Wis., the daughter of Emery and Lillian (Schroeder) Cole. She grew up in Argonne and Wisconsin Dells. She married Michael McCloskey of Wilmington, Del., on Sept. 3, 1966.
Ruth enjoyed sharing her Bible-based faith with those who desired to know the truth of God's word, the BIBLE. She also cherished time with her four grandchildren, gardening, cooking, and baking.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband, Michael; son, Mark (Heidi); daughter-in-law, Sara; and grandsons, Cole, Jacob, Carter and Abraham. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven; and siblings, Lloyd, Carmen, Bill, Robert, Donald, Emery (Cole), and Viola (Waydick).
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
(608) 253-7884
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)