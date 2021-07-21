 Skip to main content
McCloskey, Ruth
McCloskey, Ruth

WISCONSIN DELLS - Ruth McCloskey, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her residence.

A celebration of life memorial service via Zoom meeting will be held on Saturday, July 31 at 2 p.m. Information and a link to access the Zoom service will also be on the Picha Funeral Home website.

https://jworg.zoom.us/j/9923388569?pwd=S21LSTVyOTdvallON3V6cDN4VVdUdz09

Meeting ID: 992 338 8569

Passcode: Ruthie

One tap Mobile +13126266799,,9923388569#

Dial by location +13126266799

Meeting ID: 992 338 8569

Passcode: 859790

Find your local number: https://jworg.zoom.us/u/kboGn025c0

Ruth was born Oct. 2, 1936, in Argonne, Wis., the daughter of Emery and Lillian (Schroeder) Cole. She grew up in Argonne and Wisconsin Dells. She married Michael McCloskey of Wilmington, Del., on Sept. 3, 1966.

Ruth enjoyed sharing her Bible-based faith with those who desired to know the truth of God's word, the BIBLE. She also cherished time with her four grandchildren, gardening, cooking, and baking.

Ruth is survived by her loving husband, Michael; son, Mark (Heidi); daughter-in-law, Sara; and grandsons, Cole, Jacob, Carter and Abraham. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven; and siblings, Lloyd, Carmen, Bill, Robert, Donald, Emery (Cole), and Viola (Waydick).

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

