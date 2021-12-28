 Skip to main content
McCluskey, Dennis James
McCluskey, Dennis James

BEAVER DAM - Dennis James McCluskey, 78, of Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

Dennis was born in Lancaster, Wis., on Dec. 25, 1943, to James C. McCluskey and Lela Bourrette McCluskey. He attended school at Mount Hope, Wis., and graduated from West Grant High School in 1962.

He married Sandra Cooley in January of 1963, and they later divorced. He held various jobs over the years as a business owner, carpenter and a chef. He enjoyed gardening, canning and the Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed golfing and was very proud of his hole-in-one!

Dennis is survived by his children, Cheryl (McCluskey) Ottens, Marlene McCluskey (Terry Leland) and James D. McCluskey (Debra); three grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; 16 step-great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Janis and Joe Fabini and Marilyn and Jack Stoffel; and a special friend, Carol Jahn.

To honor Dennis's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no service.

