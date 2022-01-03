McConaghy, Patricia A.

Pat was born on Dec. 1, 1928 to Ray and Eleanor (Newberg) Kerrigan – the oldest of five children. Pat graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse, Wis. in 1946, continued her education at Viterbo College and then transferred to MacPhail Music School in Minneapolis, where she received two degrees – one in piano performance and a second in music education. She continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received a Master’s degree in Education and Music in 1965. She dated Donald L. McConaghy while they were both in high school at Aquinas and they married on June 9, 1951. They celebrated 55 happy years of marriage until Don’s death on Dec. 16, 2006.

Pat started a music program in Walworth County, Wis., where she worked with 24 schools per week for four years. When Don returned from service in Korea, the couple moved to Madison, where he received his engineering degree at the University of Wisconsin and Pat taught in the acclaimed Nichols School in Monona Village for three years. They then moved to Baraboo, where Don began work with Mid-State Associates and Pat taught music in Wisconsin Dells for six years. Several years later, when her daughters Kelly and Kerry were students at St. Joseph School in Baraboo, Pat also taught music there for a few years. With all of her music teaching, Pat always found ways to make the material creative and interesting for her students and for the parents listening to school music programs – never doing the same songs every year. She was even known to lead a rousing game of “rhythm band” with her young daughters and their friends at birthday parties.