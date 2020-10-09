McCormick, William J. "Bill"

RACINE - William J. "Bill" McCormick, age 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his residence. William was born in Reedsburg, Wis., on April 12, 1936, son of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Condon) McCormick.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Bill and his wife, Janet, at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, Racine, WI, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Edward's Catholic Church or the Eagle's Nest have been suggested.
Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)