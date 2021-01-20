McDaniel, Bradley W.

Bradley William McDaniel was born on Nov. 8, 2001, in Madison, Wis., the son of Edgar McDaniel and Kimberly Schultz (West). In recent years, Brad attended Columbus and Watertown High Schools. Bradley was a gentle spirit, full of insight and exploration, with enough of a rebel streak to be called "stubborn" at times, which was an admitted staple in his family. Brad was quick in life to notice the things that didn't make sense in his view of the world, which gave him a certain tenderness and insight that will forever be remembered by his family and friends. He was the source of answers and deep questions, but also had mastered the smirk and nod that comes with a much older age and awareness, his humor a hallmark trait. Brad loved camp fires with his family, the solace of nature and animals, and also the faster technological side of life in video games such as Metroid, Halo, Runescape and the Call of Duty series. Brad didn't discriminate in his love of music; from classic Alabama to modern alternative rock and hip-hop, he could name the song. Bradley will forever be missed and never forgotten.