McDermott, Deanna Sue (Ahrens)

MADISON—Deanna Sue (Ahrens) McDermott, 64, of Madison, Wis., formerly of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.
Survivors include her son, James (Rachelle) McDermott of Madison, Wis.; one granddaughter, Mia McDermott of Madison, Wisconsin; her siblings, Dennis (Sandy) Ahrens of Dundee and Ellen (Lary) Becher of Peoria, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at LEONARD-MULLER FUNERAL HOME in Manchester, Iowa, with Pastor Steve Cox officiating.
Visitation is 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester.
Interment in Oakland Cemetery, Manchester, Iowa
