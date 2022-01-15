McDougal, Kenneth (Mac)

WAUPUN—Kenneth McDougal, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Kenneth was born June 16, 1961 in Waukesha, Wis. to Dennis and Aggie (Becker) McDougal. He graduated from Waupun High School in 1979. On April 26, 1980 he was united in marriage to Linda Roedl. Kenny was a jack-of-all trades; He built and remodeled his own house with his father-in-law. He was employed at various jobs including Cromheecke Excavating until he was hired at the City of Beaver Dam (DPW) in 1989 were he was employed for 32 years; his most recent title as the City Electrician. Kenny worked and helped build the Powercom (Beaver Dam Raceway) and helped maintain the racetrack for years. Kenny also worked for Mike Zimmerman on his farm and was looking forward to continue working for Mike once he retired. Anyone that knew Kenny always knew he was willing to help anyone that needed it.
Ken is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda; three daughters, Bethany (Eloy) Martinez, Erin (David) Edwards, and Allison (Nathan) Braaksma; six grandchildren, Miguel Flores, Ramiro Vazquez, Mia Martinez, Audriana Edwards, Jackson and Jameson Braaksma; his three kitties, Harley, Zander, and Vinny; mother, Aggie Vande Zande; sister, Cheryl (Brian) Nummerdor; brother, Dan McDougal; brother-in-law, Steve Kaiser; and step-sister, Ginger (Jeremy) Giebel. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Julie Tellier, Lori (Daniel) Gonzalez, Kathi (Mike) Scholz, and brother-in-law, Paul (Kris) Roedl; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Dennis McDougal; sister, Kris Kaiser; step-father, Ron Vande Zande; father-and mother- in-law Leonard & Audrey Roedl; and brother-in-law, Preston Tellier.
Ken loved to farm and enjoyed spending as much time as he could at his campsite and driving his Jeff Gordon golf cart around at Pride of America campgrounds in Pardeeville, Wis. Ken was an avid sports enthusiast, from his love of Jeff Gordon, to cheering on the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. He loved his grandchildren dearly, and would be at any one of their sporting events. From watching Miguel and Ramiro wrestle and play multiple sports, to cheering on Audriana at her high school softball games. He was patiently waiting for his future wrestlers; Jackson and Jameson to get older so he could watch them play, and hanging with his little squirt “Mia” at the camper. He will be missed dearly.
A memorial gathering for Ken will be held at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd. Beaver Dam, Wis. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6:30 p.m.
The family would like the thank Beaver Dam EMS, his co-workers that were with him, and the Good Samaritan that stopped to help. We also would like to thank Lee Smith for his support.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
