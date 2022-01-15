McDougal, Kenneth (Mac)

Kenneth was born June 16, 1961 in Waukesha, Wis. to Dennis and Aggie (Becker) McDougal. He graduated from Waupun High School in 1979. On April 26, 1980 he was united in marriage to Linda Roedl. Kenny was a jack-of-all trades; He built and remodeled his own house with his father-in-law. He was employed at various jobs including Cromheecke Excavating until he was hired at the City of Beaver Dam (DPW) in 1989 were he was employed for 32 years; his most recent title as the City Electrician. Kenny worked and helped build the Powercom (Beaver Dam Raceway) and helped maintain the racetrack for years. Kenny also worked for Mike Zimmerman on his farm and was looking forward to continue working for Mike once he retired. Anyone that knew Kenny always knew he was willing to help anyone that needed it.