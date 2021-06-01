McElroy, Berwin Ralph

For most of his life he farmed in Marcellon Township; later in life, he worked for a logging company in Shawano, Wis., before retiring to Dalton. Despite no longer operating a farm, farming remained his true passion, and in his retirement he dedicated his time to restoring antique tractors. He also enjoyed working in his wood shop, building birdhouses and canes, and when the weather was too cold to work outside he could be found reading magazines and Louis L’Amour novels in his recliner. However, his favorite cold weather activity was deer hunting and making his infamous chili for his sons and grandsons to have when they hunted with him. His additional hobbies included taking care of his roses and vegetable garden and spending time with family.