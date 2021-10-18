McEndree, Roger

LIME RIDGE—Roger McEndree of Lime Ridge passed away Friday Oct. 8, 2021 with his loving daughter Lora at his side.

He was born Oct. 24, 1947 in Reedsburg, Wis. Roger proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Roger, a lifelong farmer, loved the hills and valleys passed on to him by his parents Donald and Theresa McEndree. He loved the view from his front window on the farm, the animals that lived in the forest and the kinship of his neighbors. Roger was willing to help anyone in need if he were able.

He worked for many years at Flambeau Plastics in Baraboo. During that time, Roger competed in pool league and tournaments, known as “Sharp Shooter” by his friends and competitors. He will be dearly missed.

Roger is survived by his daughter, Lora McEndree; and his grandson, Trenton McEndree who lovingly cared for Roger and his cherished dog Megan. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Joyanne.

A memorial service for Roger will be held Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at 5 p.m., at FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Family may also greet friends via a drive thru visitation following services from 5:30 p.m.—6 p.m.