McFarland, Lodean Ann

ENDEAVOR - Lodean Ann McFarland, age 77, of Endeavor, Wis., died on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at home with her loving husband by her side.

Lodean was born in LaFarge, Wis., on March 15, 1943, to Roy and Elaine (Rolfe) Hartley. Lodean married Joseph McFarland in August of 1986.

Lodean enjoyed hunting and fishing; she loved to paint and was always working with different kinds of animals. Lodean loved her family dearly. She was a foster mother for numerous teenagers over the course of 15 years.

Lodean is survived by her husband, Joe of Endeavor, Wis.; daughters, Velita Denham of Alabama and Kathlena Krantz of Westfield; a son, Roy Spencer of Endeavor; 13 grandchildren; five great-granchildren; and two sisters, Rita (John) Martin of Warrens, Wis., and Renee (Kurt) Kreier of Oxford, Wis.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Marlena Titschler; a brother, Robert Herriman; and a grandson, Ryan Spencer.

A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Moundville Cemetery.

Kratz Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.