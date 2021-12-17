McFarlane, Betty Jane (Braun)

BEAVER DAM - On Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, Betty Jane McFarlane of Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away at the age of 98 years.

Betty Jane McFarlane was born on Dec. 17, 1923, in Hartford, Wis., to Gustave and Dina (Haack) Braun. Betty was baptized, confirmed and married at Peace Lutheran Church, Hartford.

Betty worked in Hartford at Schultz Brothers Variety and as a medical receptionist. Later she worked as a clerk at Bud's Variety in Reeseville, Wis., and finally at JCPenney's in Beaver Dam, where she worked until she retired. Upon her husband's death she transferred her church membership to St. Stephen's in Beaver Dam, where she remained a member until her death.

She will be lovingly remembered by her nephews, Fred (Cheryl) McFarlane, Tom (Lana) McFarlane, James Braun and Joel (Lea) Braun; and by her nieces, Jennifer (Rick) Gordon and Julia (John) Boggs.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 39 years, Roy "Bud" McFarlane; her parents; brothers, Russell Braun and Jerome Harry Braun; and her sister-in-law, Janice Braun.

Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband, Roy, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford, Wis., and a private family funeral will be held at a later date.