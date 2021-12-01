McFarlin, Dorothy M. "Dort"

GREEN BAY - Dorothy M. "Dort" McFarlin, 78, Green Bay, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, and was greeted in Heaven by her husband and her relatives who went before her. Dorothy was born on Nov. 1, 1943, in Baraboo, the daughter of the now late Harold and Marie (Jacobson) Walker. She was a graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School with the class of 1962. On March 16, 1963, she married Charles McFarlin, and the couple enjoyed over 45 years together. Charles preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 2008. Dort was employed her whole life as a waitress in many establishments in Green Bay, but most people would remember her as the "the Hat Lady" from the Rite Place. She was also employed as a manager at Superior Discount Liquor for many years. Dorothy enjoyed many things in life, from watching NASCAR, to the Packers and Badgers. She also enjoyed playing cards on the weekends, doing puzzles with her sisters and nieces, and just sitting on the porch having a drink.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, a friend to many and will be lovingly remembered and sorrowfully missed.
Dorothy is survived by her three sons, Guy, Tony and Chad; three grandchildren, Marshall, Alaina and Mason; one great-grandson, Carter; and two sisters and one brother-in-law, Marjorie Fitzgerald and Nancy (Dan) Sayre. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Jean (Ray) Ford, Janet Jones and her ex-husband, David Jones, and Frank Fitzgerald; and two nephews, Ben Ford and Todd Jones.
In accordance with Dorothy's wishes, a graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Plainville Cemetery. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Paula for all of her loving care and devotion in assisting her Aunt Dorothy when she needed help - your kindness will never be forgotten.
