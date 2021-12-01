McFarlin, Dorothy M. "Dort"

GREEN BAY - Dorothy M. "Dort" McFarlin, 78, Green Bay, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, and was greeted in Heaven by her husband and her relatives who went before her. Dorothy was born on Nov. 1, 1943, in Baraboo, the daughter of the now late Harold and Marie (Jacobson) Walker. She was a graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School with the class of 1962. On March 16, 1963, she married Charles McFarlin, and the couple enjoyed over 45 years together. Charles preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 2008. Dort was employed her whole life as a waitress in many establishments in Green Bay, but most people would remember her as the "the Hat Lady" from the Rite Place. She was also employed as a manager at Superior Discount Liquor for many years. Dorothy enjoyed many things in life, from watching NASCAR, to the Packers and Badgers. She also enjoyed playing cards on the weekends, doing puzzles with her sisters and nieces, and just sitting on the porch having a drink.