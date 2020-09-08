McFaul, Johnnie Ray

Johnnie was born Oct. 26, 1954 in Portage, Wis., to the late John E. and Diane (Ferweda) McFaul. Johnnie graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1972 and enlisted in the US Navy in 1973. On April 13, 1974, Johnnie married the love of his life, Amber (Deering). Johnnie served aboard the USS TruettFF1095, was stationed on the submarine base in Groton, Conn. and was an instructor at Naval Training Center in Orlando, Fla. He was honorably discharged in Sept.1986, with a rank of Chief Torpedo man. During his service, Johnnie received numerous medals and ribbons. He was a life time member of the American Legion Post #329 of Briggsville, Wis. After his discharge, Johnnie and family returned to Wisconsin Dells where he was employed at Martin Security and Christmas Mountain. Johnnie loved NASCAR, fishing and yard work that included pulling Amber's flowers.