McGinley, Violet

MAUSTON - Violet Mae Erickson McGinley, age 105 of Mauston, passed away peacefully on May 13,2020, at Crestview Nursing Home. Violet was born in Chicago on April 25,1915 to Albert and Eva (La Belle) Erickson. She became a fan of the Chicago Cubs early in life and went to Ladies Day games at Wrigley Field with her mother in the 1930s.

She worked as a secretary at Phoenix Closures in Chicago, where she met her husband Jack. They remained together for 61 years until his death in 2003. She did take time off to give birth to two sons, John on August 4,1948, and Terry on Feb. 28,1951. When the boys had grown up, she served as the school secretary at St. Joseph's School in Downers Grove, Ill.

Violet and Jack moved to Mauston, in 1990 to be closer to their sons. There, Violet became a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She lived a generous life, supporting many non-profit organizations such as Red Cloud Indian School, Habitat for Humanity, the Juneau County Peace Committee and others.

Violet is survived by her sons John (Pam) and Terry (Donna), six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack.

A graveside service was held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Mauston.