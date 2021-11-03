McGonigle, Ava T.

Ava was passionate about building the family business with her husband, Clayton. Together they grew a successful business and a wonderful family over the years. Her door and her heart were always open to anyone who needed anything. When she wasn't tending to the needs of everyone around her, Ava enjoyed lounging by the pool, ridding her purse of extra nickels at the casino, and hosting family gatherings. Especially if they included birthday cake. She didn't get many jokes, but she always laughed anyway. The love she had for her grandkids, nieces and nephews just can't be put into words.