McGowan, Anna

LYNDON STATION - Anna McGowan, age 83, of Lyndon Station, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wis.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Lyndon Station, with Father Clayton Elmhorst celebrating. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the CONWAY-PICHA FUNERAL HOME on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and then proceed to the church for Mass at 11 a.m.
Anna was born March 6, 1937, in Richland Center, Wis., the daughter of James and Eleanor (Clancy) Doran. In June of 1956, she was united in marriage to James McGowan at St. Philips Church Rolling Grounds near Soldiers Grove, Wis.
She was an active member of St. Mary's Parish and Ladies Altar Sodality. Anna played a vital role in the success of McGowan Century Farm. Anna was involved in many activities: Open-Class 4-H with baked goods and breads, Juneau County Homemaker Officer, Sevenweir Homemakers, Juneau County HCE Quilting and Maurice C. Havey Auxiliary Post #5970. Anna loved her work at Powers Candies. She loved gardening and flowers, working and all of her lifelong friendships. And of course, there was coffee time. She canned many fruits and vegetables for the family; we kids have fond memories of climbing the bluff for blackberries! There was always love for the family beagles and new Border Collie puppy, Lady.
Thank you to all the staff, nurses, and doctors of Hess Memorial Hospital for the wonderful care and support.
Anna is survived by her devoted husband, James, of 64 years; children, James (Vicki), David, Dan, Ann (Alan) Taylor, Kathleen Bermeo, Marlene (Daniel Heniff) McGowan and Charlene (Mark) Winchell; daughter-in-law, Karin McGowan; brothers, Michael Doran and Thomas (Patti) Doran; sister, Margaret Socha; sister-in -law, Virginia Doran; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William; and a brother, James Doran.
Mass can be viewed virtually on a group Facebook page. Please contact a family member ASAP if you would like to join the Facebook group.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
