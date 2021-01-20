McGowan, Anna

LYNDON STATION - Anna McGowan, age 83, of Lyndon Station, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wis.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Lyndon Station, with Father Clayton Elmhorst celebrating. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the CONWAY-PICHA FUNERAL HOME on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and then proceed to the church for Mass at 11 a.m.

Anna was born March 6, 1937, in Richland Center, Wis., the daughter of James and Eleanor (Clancy) Doran. In June of 1956, she was united in marriage to James McGowan at St. Philips Church Rolling Grounds near Soldiers Grove, Wis.