McGowan, Reinetta Margaret "Netty"

PORTAGE/LAKE DELTON – Reinetta "Netty" Margaret McGowan, age 97, passed away peacefully in Lake Delton on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Reinetta was born on Jan. 20, 1923, in Caledonia Township, the daughter of George and Maude (Walker) Achterberg. She married James R. McGowan in June of 1944. Following Jim's death, she then married John M. McGowan on Dec. 28, 1988, in Portage. She worked for the Weyenberg Shoe Factory for 25 years. Reinetta enjoyed her birds and loved her flowers.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas McGowan of Benton, Mo., James (Sally) McGowan of Wisconsin Dells, Gerald (Jackie) McGowan of Lake Delton, and Daniel (Susan) of Virginia; grandchildren, Angie, Jim, Casey, Zach, Aaron, Sean, Kiel, and Katie; great-grandchildren, Nicole, Willie, Alec, Cody, and Lydia; great-great grandchildren, Macy, Megan and Jameson; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, James R. McGowan and John M. McGowan; son, Michael McGowan; grandsons, Mike and Conner; sister, Edna Klopf; and brother, Clifford Achterberg.