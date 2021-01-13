McGregor, Cody Jeremiah

BARABOO - Cody Jeremiah McGregor, age 29, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Baraboo, Wis. Cody was the son of Richard McGregor and Julie Shaffer and was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Nov. 9, 1991. The family later moved to the New Lisbon area, and Cody attended school in Necedah where he enjoyed playing sports, especially football and basketball. He was an avid jogger. Cody enjoyed playing games on his computer. Cody liked to draw and paint; he was a good artist.

Cody Is survived by a daughter, Spencer Weihert of Janesville; by his father, Richard (Linda) McGregor of New Lisbon, Wis.; by his mother, Julie (Brian Kuhn) Thom of Montello, Wis.; by three brothers, Kyle (Hannah) Wild of Janesville, Wis., Richard McGregor Jr. of New Lisbon, Wis., and Corey Hernandez of Beloit; by his paternal grandmother, Sue McGregor of Caledonia, Wis.; maternal grandparents, Geri (Sam) Shaffer of Janesville, Wis.; and his step-grandparents, Connie Clark of Mauston and Jim Kuenhe of Necedah. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard "Dick" McGregor; and grandmother, Geraldine Stromely.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the BAY VIEW CEMETERY in Necedah, Wis. Pastor Jeff Fairchild will preside. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.