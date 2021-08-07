McIntyre, Carol J. (Lange)

BARABOO – Carol J. (Lange) McIntyre, age 85, of Baraboo, the daughter of Melvin and Lillian Lange, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. Carol was born on Dec. 6, 1935, the youngest of 10 children, on the family farm in the Township of Excelsior, Sauk County.
Carol attended Excelsior #6 School until the family moved to Baraboo in 1948. She was a 1953 graduate of Baraboo High School and married William "Mick" McIntyre on June 6, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo. They lived in the Milwaukee area for a number of years before returning to Baraboo in December of 1982.
Both Carol and Mick were avid sports fans and attended many Packers, Braves, Brewers, Admirals and Bucks games, as well as the Indy car races at the Milwaukee Mile track. They also enjoyed many trips to Iron River, Wis., to stay with niece, Mona Knoke, and nephew, Mitch Lindgren, on Iron Lake. Carol was the last surviving member of the Lange family and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Mel and Lil, Carol was preceded in death by six brothers, Stuart (Janette), Kendall (Donna), Melvin "Bingo" (Mary Jean), Milton, Evan (Audrey) and Donald "Ted" (Kathy); and three sisters, Arvona (Dutch) Boye, Marjorie (Bob) Fish, and Allene (Archie) Gibbons.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, William "Mick"; sister-in-law, Donna Lange; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Per Carol's wishes, private family memorial services with interment in Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom will take place at a later date. Memorials in Carol's name may be given to St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Clare Meadows for the excellent care and love given to Carol during her stay. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.
