McKay, Mary Lee

NEW LISBON - Mary Lee McKay, age 75, of New Lisbon, died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Tomah Health Service Hospital in Tomah, Wis. Mary was born on July 2, 1945, to Loris L. and Minnie Lou (Crawford) Johnson in Mauston, Wis. Mary attended school in Mauston and graduated from Mauston High School in 1963.

Mary was united in marriage to Richard E. "Red" McKay on June 24, 1967, at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston, Wis. To this union two sons were born, Tim and Scott.

Mary worked for many years preparing taxes at H & R Block in Mauston, Wis. She enjoyed doing taxes at home for people, even after working for H & R Block. Mary liked to knit and read books. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her two sons, Tim (Sue) McKay of Camp Douglas and Scott McKay of New Lisbon; her half-sister, Rose Clark of Mauston; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard "Red" McKay; and brothers, Edward and Carl Johnson.

It was Mary's wish to be cremated and buried next to her husband in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Her burial will take place at a later date. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.