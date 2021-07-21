McKee, James Louis

NECEDAH - James Louis McKee, 76, of Necedah, Wis., passed away at the Tomah VA Medical Center on Friday, July 16, 2021.
Jim was born Aug. 3, 1944, to Richard James and Evelyn M. (Knopf) McKee, in Churchtown, Iowa. Following high school Jim enlisted with the U.S. Army, where he served for several years.
On Dec. 17, 2016, he married Donna Mae (VanHoof) Hirt. Together they made their life in Necedah and were active members of the St. Francis Catholic Church.
Jim is survived by his wife, Donna; three sons, Brian (Krista) McKee of Waukon, Iowa, Peter (Jacelyn) McKee of Lansing, Iowa, and Matthew (Brittany) McKee of Lansing, Iowa; three brothers, Roy (Mary) McKee of Lansing, Iowa, Bob (Diane) McKee of Genoa, Wis., and Don McKee of Lansing, Iowa; two sisters, Carolyn Russell of Mazomanie, Wis., and Rita (Bruce) Clark of Lansing, Iowa; seven grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Evelyn; son, Joseph Neil McKee; a brother, Tom McKee; and his first wife, Sandy.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, July 20 at 11 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Family and friends were invited for visitation on Tuesday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial with full military honors took place Wednesday, July 21 at 1 p.m. in the Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery in Lansing, Iowa. The family has asked that memorials be given in memory of James to their charity of choice.
The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)