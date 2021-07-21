McKee, James Louis

NECEDAH - James Louis McKee, 76, of Necedah, Wis., passed away at the Tomah VA Medical Center on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Jim was born Aug. 3, 1944, to Richard James and Evelyn M. (Knopf) McKee, in Churchtown, Iowa. Following high school Jim enlisted with the U.S. Army, where he served for several years.

On Dec. 17, 2016, he married Donna Mae (VanHoof) Hirt. Together they made their life in Necedah and were active members of the St. Francis Catholic Church.

Jim is survived by his wife, Donna; three sons, Brian (Krista) McKee of Waukon, Iowa, Peter (Jacelyn) McKee of Lansing, Iowa, and Matthew (Brittany) McKee of Lansing, Iowa; three brothers, Roy (Mary) McKee of Lansing, Iowa, Bob (Diane) McKee of Genoa, Wis., and Don McKee of Lansing, Iowa; two sisters, Carolyn Russell of Mazomanie, Wis., and Rita (Bruce) Clark of Lansing, Iowa; seven grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Evelyn; son, Joseph Neil McKee; a brother, Tom McKee; and his first wife, Sandy.