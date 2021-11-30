McKittrick, Ivan L. "Ike"

TOWANDA, Kan. - Ivan L. "Ike" McKittrick, 78, of Towanda, Kan., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Wichita. Visitation was held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, Kan. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at GENERATIONS CHURCH, 425 Greenvalley Drive, Andover, Kan. Burial will follow at Towanda Cemetery, Towanda, Kan.

Ivan was born in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 21, 1943, to the late Bertha May (Witham) and Bernard James McKittrick. He worked in transportation most of his life, driving trucks, and owned his own pilot car service, Bluebird Pilot Car, for the past 10 years. On Feb. 11, 2012, he married Jeanette Daniel in Augusta, Kan., and she survives him.