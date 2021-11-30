McKittrick, Ivan L. "Ike"

TOWANDA, Kan. - Ivan L. "Ike" McKittrick, 78, of Towanda, Kan., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Wichita. Visitation was held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, Kan. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at GENERATIONS CHURCH, 425 Greenvalley Drive, Andover, Kan. Burial will follow at Towanda Cemetery, Towanda, Kan.
Ivan was born in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 21, 1943, to the late Bertha May (Witham) and Bernard James McKittrick. He worked in transportation most of his life, driving trucks, and owned his own pilot car service, Bluebird Pilot Car, for the past 10 years. On Feb. 11, 2012, he married Jeanette Daniel in Augusta, Kan., and she survives him.
He is also survived by son, Ivan Bernard McKittrick and his wife, Debbie of Jacksonville, N.C.; daughter, Rhonda McKittrick of Baraboo, Wis.; step-sons, Ed Daniel and his wife, Connie, of Rose Hill, Kan., Randy Daniel and his wife, Margaret, of Towanda, Kan., Tracy Daniel and his wife, Cindy, of Wellington, Kan., and Kent Daniel of Pittsburg, Kan.; step-daughter, Tisha Maydew and her husband, Barry, of Park City, Kan.; brothers, James McKittrick of Arkansas, Richard McKittrick, and Bill McKittrick, both of Baraboo, Wis.; sisters, Barbara Harmon and her husband, Richard, Carol Decker, and Kathy Weiss of Baraboo, Wis.; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Earl McKittrick; and a sister, Joan Nicoli.
Memorial donations may be made to Generations Church - Parking Lot Fund, 425 Greenvalley Drive, Andover, KS 67002.
