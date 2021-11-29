 Skip to main content
McMahon, Charles L. "Charlie"
McMahon, Charles L. "Charlie"

Charles McMahon

PORTAGE—Charles L. “Charlie” McMahon, age 70, of Portage, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Charles was born on April 15, 1951, in Wisconsin, the son of Clarence and Regina (Schwochert) McMahon. He graduated from Rio High School. Charlie was married to Sandra Moulton on September 3, 1977, in Rio at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He had worked for Rhodes Bake n Serve in Columbus for many years. Charlie passed away doing what he loved best, and that was deer hunting.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Francis (Bonnie) McMahon, Wisconsin Dells, Rose Pollock, Lodi, Anna Mae Gagnon, Rio, Michael McMahon, Rio, and Teresa (Geoff) Chirdon, Ohio. Charlie is further survived by many dear nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sandra, an infant brother, Robert McMahon, two brothers-in-law, Bud Pollock and Kent “Buck” Moulton, and three nieces.

Private inurnment will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Portage.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

