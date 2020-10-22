 Skip to main content
McMahon, Roy Almon
PORTAGE - Roy Almon McMahon, 96, of Portage, formerly of Pardeeville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 3 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Interment with full military honors conducted by the Pardeeville American Legion will follow. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Mask requirements and capacity limits will be followed. A complete obituary will be published in Saturday's edition. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.

