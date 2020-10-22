McMahon, Roy Almon

PORTAGE - Roy Almon McMahon, 96, of Portage, formerly of Pardeeville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 3 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Interment with full military honors conducted by the Pardeeville American Legion will follow. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Mask requirements and capacity limits will be followed. A complete obituary will be published in Saturday's edition. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)