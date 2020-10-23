McMahon, Roy Almon

PORTAGE - Roy Almon McMahon, 96, of Portage, formerly of Pardeeville, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. He was born May 23, 1924, at home in Pardeeville, the son of William and Mary (Morgan) McMahon.
Roy graduated from Pardeeville High School and later attended Madison College. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy during World War II from 1942-1946. After being honorably discharged, he was united in marriage to Wilma Bush on Oct. 26, 1946. He started his postal career sorting mail on the mail train, eventually retiring as Postmaster of the Pardeeville Post office after 36 years of service. This is the longest stint as Postmaster ever recorded in Pardeeville. He enjoyed many years on his farm north of Pardeeville, working the land and raising his hereford cattle. Roy was active in the Pardeeville American Legion #215. where he served as past commander; the Elk's Lodge #675 in Portage; bowling league, where he was league secretary for many years; and other charitable events in the community.
Survivors include two daughters, Vicki (Tom) Tessman and Kari (Ron) Wagner; grandchildren, Troy (Kim) Becker, Traci (Bill) Bartels, Jason (Jodi) Brandsma, Brooke Harkner, Josh (Minta) Brandsma, and Jacob (Corinne Malone) Wagner; great-grandchildren, Brock (Maddie) Becker, Amber (Stephan) Hodgson, Austin Seely (Emily Schmidt), Cade Harkner, Abbagail Harkner, Avery Bartels, Kaylin, Colton, Alana and Asher Brandsma, McKenzie and Riley Brandsma, and William Wagner; and one great-great-granddaughter, Amelia Roy Hodgson. He is further survived by Matthew Tessman and family, Andrew Tessman and family, and several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded by his parents; wife, Wilma; sisters, Shirley Prosch and Verda Joyce; and brothers, Leo McMahon and Bill McMahon.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 3 p.m., at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Interment with full military honors conducted by the Pardeeville American Legion will follow. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Social distancing, mask requirements, and capacity limits will be followed. Roy and his family wish to thank the wonderful staff at Hamilton Park Place, the Madison VA, Agrace Hospice, and especially his granddaughter, Traci, for her love and compassionate care of her grandpa. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
