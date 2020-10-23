McMahon, Roy Almon

Roy graduated from Pardeeville High School and later attended Madison College. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy during World War II from 1942-1946. After being honorably discharged, he was united in marriage to Wilma Bush on Oct. 26, 1946. He started his postal career sorting mail on the mail train, eventually retiring as Postmaster of the Pardeeville Post office after 36 years of service. This is the longest stint as Postmaster ever recorded in Pardeeville. He enjoyed many years on his farm north of Pardeeville, working the land and raising his hereford cattle. Roy was active in the Pardeeville American Legion #215. where he served as past commander; the Elk's Lodge #675 in Portage; bowling league, where he was league secretary for many years; and other charitable events in the community.