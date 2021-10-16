McManigle, Agnes L.

BARABOO - Agnes L. McManigle, age 101, of Baraboo, went to her heavenly home on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo. She was born on Jan. 18, 1920, in Ocheyedon, Iowa, the daughter of Gustave and Lillian (Huge) Schade.
Agnes graduated from Dundee High School in 1936 and Independence Junior College in 1938 and became a teacher. On May 22, 1940, she was united in marriage to Henry E. Meier. After his passing, she then married Ted McManigle.
Agnes is survived by her children, Linda (Tom) Moots, Dianna Czarapata (Richard Vernon Sr.), Henry E Meier, Kathleen Fox, and Dr. Mark (Ericka) Meier; grandchildren, Hayley (Jon) Rosman, Paul (Gina) Czarapata, Angela (Mike) Dravus, Brian (Kris) Czarapata, Dana Nelson, Erik (Amanda) Meier, Henry Meier III (Laura Konke), Nicholas (Samantha) Meier, Victoria Meier (Dalton Pierce) and Lucas Meier; great-grandchildren, John Czarapata, Nathan (Sara) Czarapata, Melody Czarapata, Matthew Czarapata, Lauren (Mitch) Krause, Allison Czarapata, Michael Dravus Jr., Andrew Czarapata, Noah Czarapata and Kristin Dravus, Henry Meier IV, Zachary Meier, Levi Meier, Dominick, Alexia, Jessica Walker, Lacy, Leon, and Lucas Meier Jr., Stella, Landon, and Graham Meier; four great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Delores Bebensee; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Don, Herb, Bob, and Mervin; sister, Wilma; infant son, Lester; daughter, Wendy; grandson, John; and great-granddaughter, Holly.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in Walnut Hill Cemetery. As a lifelong Lutheran, Agnes was in the spiritual care of St. John's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethesda Home, Big Cat Rescue or St John's Lutheran School. Online condolences may be sent to www.ragobaldwin@centurytel.net.
