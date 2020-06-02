McMannis, Jackie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RED GRANITE—Jackie McMannis passed away far too soon May 28, 2020. She was born to Lena Duren and Robert Kuhn Sr. July 9, 1984.

Jackie was a master of making everyone comfortable in every situation. She had an infectious laugh and a constant smile for anyone lucky enough to have a conversation with her. She worked as a caregiver, which was her getting paid to do what she naturally did for those around her.

Jackie loved people, going out of her way often to talk to all of the people in her life. She may have not seen someone in years but she was still concerned about their well being, Most of all she loved her children. Jackie is survived by her parents; children Elizabeth, Cameron, Erich and Marcus; and her brothers, Bobby Jr. and Randall Kuhn.

You can join Jackie’s family Friday, June 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville to reminisce, grieve, and visit with a short service to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.