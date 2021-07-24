McMenamin, Jacklyn "Jackie"

RANDOLPH - Jacklyn "Jackie" McMenamin, age 72, of Randolph, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Golden Years of Randolph.

Jackie was born in St. Anne, Ill., on Dec. 10, 1948, the daughter of William and Mary (Dixon) Koenig. On Feb. 20, 1979, she was united in marriage to her husband, Marvin McMenamin, in Kankakee, Ill. Jackie was a die-hard Cubs fan, loved playing card games, and could often be found playing with her IPad. She cherished time spent with her family, especially around Christmas time. While she had a spit-fire attitude, she also had an extremely strong faith in God.

Jackie is survived by her children, Kenneth (Tammy) Harden, Corrine (Kellis) McMenamin-Anthony, and Maribeth (William) Bieber; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one more on the way; her brother, Anton (Cheryl) Koenig; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; daughter, Karen Ann Harden; and other relatives.

In honoring Jackie's wishes, private family services will be held.

In honoring Jackie's wishes, private family services will be held.