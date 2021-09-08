McMenomy, John

John was born on March 25, 1937, in St. Paul, Minn., and moved to Mauston with his family. John attended St. Patrick's Elementary School and graduated from Madonna High School. While in high school he started to work at the Phillips Rexall Drug Store soda fountain. Thereafter, he attended the University of Wisconsin, receiving a pharmacy degree in 1959. John was a member of the Kappa Psi Pharmacy fraternity. He met his future wife, Jean "Jeanie" McDowell, on St. Patrick's Day of March 1959, and they were married in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 28, 1959.

John and Jeanie moved to Mauston in 1960 and made it their home for over 55 years. John returned to work at Phillips Rexall as a pharmacist, eventually purchasing the business from John Phillips in 1982. John worked long hours at the drug store as the single pharmacist for several years until he hired additional pharmacists (Wayne MacArdy, Karen Pannarale and Melissa Ebbers) and expanded the pharmacy to other locations. In 1993, he was awarded the Bowl of Hygeia from the Wisconsin Pharmacist Association in recognition of his community service. John was an active member of the Wisconsin Alumni Association and remained active with the University of Wisconsin Pharmacy School. John enjoyed working with all the employees of the drug store, and particularly enjoyed meeting and talking with all his customers, neighbors and friends. John retired in 1997 after selling the pharmacies.