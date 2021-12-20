McMillan, Inez K.

BEAVER DAM - Inez K. McMillan, age 100, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Eagle's Wings in Beaver Dam. She was known as Inee to her friends and Grandma Ine to her beloved grandkids.

Inez was born on Sept. 20, 1921, the daughter of Henry F. and Evelyn (Gruenert) Krenz. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1939 and graduated from UW-Madison Nursing School in 1944. Later in 1944, she entered the U.S. Army, enlisting in the Army Nurse Corp. as a second lieutenant in World War II. She spent a year and a half overseas in England, France and Germany, and she was honorably discharged in 1946 as a first lieutenant. On Dec. 15, 1980, she was united in marriage to her husband, Eugene A. "Baldy" McMillan.