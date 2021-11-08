McMillan, Patricia D.

BEAVER DAM—Patricia D. McMillan, age 82 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Hillside Manor after a courageous two year battle with bladder cancer.

Pat was born on March 29, 1939 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Edmund and Martha (Kleczka) Klumb. She graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1957, and following high school, Pat worked for Phil Token Pontiac in Milwaukee. On Jan. 16, 1965, Pat was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” W. McMillan in Thiensville, Wis. She enjoyed working in food service at Beaver Dam Middle School for many years.

Pat is survived by her husband, Dick of Beaver Dam; son, Chris of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joan Selk and other relatives.

A private family service for Pat will be held and she will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam.

