McMillan, Violet R.

BEAVER DAM - Violet Rose McMillan, age 95, of Beaver Dam, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021, and was reunited with her loving husband, "Mac," and her caring daughter, Debra.
Violet was born on a farm outside of Reeseville on March 27, 1926, the daughter of Frederick and Anna Wilhelmina (Bickel) Ott. She grew up on the farm and had many cherished memories of good times spent there with all of her nieces and nephews. After graduating from Reeseville High School, Violet moved to Beaver Dam at age 17 to work at the Weyenberg Shoe Factory. While in Beaver Dam, she met the love of her life, Winston "Mac" McMillan, and was united in marriage to him on Oct. 29, 1955. A true homemaker, she raised three daughters and enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, sewing, crafts, and golfing. In the mid-70s, she worked at Wayland Academy, sharing her love of cooking and baking with the staff and students there. She enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren and was extremely proud to become a great-grandmother to Cole Qualmann the week of her 93rd birthday. Violet was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell her entire life, where she was baptized, attended Sunday school, was confirmed, and married.
Violet is survived by her children, Lori (Jan) Molinaro of Enumclaw, Wash., and Nancy (Jim) Szopinski of Beaver Dam; son-in-law, Carl Guse of Oconomowoc; grandchildren, Angela Molinaro, Tech. Sgt. Kyle Molinaro, Giuliana Molinaro, Natalie (Nick) Qualmann, Bethany Guse, Josh Szopinski, and Nick Szopinski; step-grandson, Erik and his family; great-grandson, Cole Qualmann; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Elaine Dorn, Dick (Pat) McMillan, Katie Soles, and Inez McMillan; and further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mac, in 2011; daughter, Debra Guse, in 2014; all of her five brothers and one sister, and their spouses; and other relatives.
Visitation for Violet will take place on Friday, April 2 at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH: Salem-Lowell Campus, 105 Juneau St., Lowell, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. David Brandt officiating. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
If desired, memorials in Violet's name may be directed to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church: Salem-Lowell Campus.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)