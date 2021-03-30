McMillan, Violet R.

Violet was born on a farm outside of Reeseville on March 27, 1926, the daughter of Frederick and Anna Wilhelmina (Bickel) Ott. She grew up on the farm and had many cherished memories of good times spent there with all of her nieces and nephews. After graduating from Reeseville High School, Violet moved to Beaver Dam at age 17 to work at the Weyenberg Shoe Factory. While in Beaver Dam, she met the love of her life, Winston "Mac" McMillan, and was united in marriage to him on Oct. 29, 1955. A true homemaker, she raised three daughters and enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, sewing, crafts, and golfing. In the mid-70s, she worked at Wayland Academy, sharing her love of cooking and baking with the staff and students there. She enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren and was extremely proud to become a great-grandmother to Cole Qualmann the week of her 93rd birthday. Violet was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell her entire life, where she was baptized, attended Sunday school, was confirmed, and married.