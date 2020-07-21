McMillen, Joshuah P.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

REEDSBURG - Joshuah P. McMillen, age 30, of Reedsburg, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1990, in Reedsburg, Wis., the son of Philip L. McMillen and Sharon L. (Fuller) Cramblit. Josh loved spending time with his daughter Harley. He enjoyed disc golf, shooting hoops, and was a big Wisconsin sports enthusiast.

He was preceded in death by his step-father Juston Stone; great-grandparents Jacob (Edith) Herr, Lynn (Verna) McMillen and Evelyn Teuber.

Joshuah is survived by his father Philip McMillen of Reedsburg, mother Sharon (Todd) Cramblit of Reedsburg; daughter Harley Elizabeth McMillen-Scholl; Harley's mother Heather Scholl of Baraboo; grandparents Donald and Ardyce McMillen of Reedsburg, Nikki and Kevin McIntyre of LaValle, Michael Herr and Joy Houghton of Reedsburg, and Kent and Barbara Stone of Reedsburg; sisters and brother, Cassandra Stone, Ryan Stone, Holly (Heriberto) Ruiz, and Chelsey (Colton) Kaschub, all of Reedsburg; aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life for Joshuah McMillen will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. An education fund will be established for his daughter Harley.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.