McNabb, Christopher David

Christopher was a curious and mischievous child, which often got him into trouble, especially with his older brothers and their friends - something he never outgrew. His Grandpa Ernie lovingly nicknamed him Stormy. He knew that he was a little different than those around him. He was interested in things most people his age didn't care or know about. In high school, you could find him at a Grateful Dead concert, playing goalie on the hockey team, or building a house. His interests and talents were vast and varied. He was constantly learning new things and refining the things that he knew. One week he was growing peppers and perfecting his salsa recipe and the next he was building a pergola. He never stopped looking for the best way to beautify landscaping or conserve and protect the natural environment of Sauk County. He was a leader, mentor, artist, and tinkered with anything that was of interest to him. He made many friends along the way; he was the kind of person who drew people in. He never lost his spirit and love for life. Anyone who knew Christopher knew that he was the most loving father a son could ask for and the friend you could always count on.