McNabb, Christopher David

BARABOO - Christopher David McNabb, name meaning beloved bearer of Christ, was born to John C. McNabb and Rikki L. (Cady) McNabb on Jan. 4, 1977, in Baraboo, Wis. He was perfect. He was and always will be immensely treasured.
Christopher was raised by both of his parents, all four of his grandparents, and two older brothers in Baraboo, where he graduated from high school in 1995. He met and married Shawn (Froh) McNabb in 2015, and on his 39th birthday they welcomed their beloved son, Calvin, into the world.
On Nov. 13, 2021, God decided that he needed Christopher, and therefore he passed away without warning after a brief illness. Christopher's death has left all his family, friends and everyone that had the privilege of knowing him in absolute turmoil. He had plans of family trips, plans to take his son to Packers games, to ride his motorcycle, to make their home even more amazing, and so many hopes, dreams, and goals for his and his families' life.
Christopher poured his heart and soul into his work and being the best daddy possible. All the people Christopher interacted with absolutely admired him. There truly wasn't anything that Christopher couldn't do, he was a genius. Christopher touched everybody's lives and made it a point to make all those he encountered feel important and special. He showed up when it mattered, had your back, gave to those in need, and would defend and stand up for his loved ones should the need for it arise. He kept us safe.
Christopher was a curious and mischievous child, which often got him into trouble, especially with his older brothers and their friends - something he never outgrew. His Grandpa Ernie lovingly nicknamed him Stormy. He knew that he was a little different than those around him. He was interested in things most people his age didn't care or know about. In high school, you could find him at a Grateful Dead concert, playing goalie on the hockey team, or building a house. His interests and talents were vast and varied. He was constantly learning new things and refining the things that he knew. One week he was growing peppers and perfecting his salsa recipe and the next he was building a pergola. He never stopped looking for the best way to beautify landscaping or conserve and protect the natural environment of Sauk County. He was a leader, mentor, artist, and tinkered with anything that was of interest to him. He made many friends along the way; he was the kind of person who drew people in. He never lost his spirit and love for life. Anyone who knew Christopher knew that he was the most loving father a son could ask for and the friend you could always count on.
Christopher is survived by his son, Calvin; wife, Shawn; parents, John and Rikki; brothers, Greg and Jeff; sister, Wendy; as well as by his aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and his beloved dog, Wally.
To my little brother,
I love you more than words can tell. A piece of my heart will forever be missing. Your love was unconditional, and your hugs could cure all. There will not be a day that goes by that I won't miss you. I'm not sure how to go through life without you, but you were never one to give up and you always put up a fight. That is exactly what we will do. I love you with all my heart always and forever.
Services for Christopher will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating, at EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
