McPherson, Jill A.

Jill enjoyed arts and crafts, cooking, and had a great love for animals, including dogs, cats, and the rabbits they had on the farm. Jill loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson. She was an amazing historian of Klatt family history. She always had stories to tell, including of her work at John Deere and the people she worked with and the friends she made while there. Jill always had something witty to say to you and sure could make you laugh. She was always willing to help out anyone who needed it and wasn't afraid to offer advice when asked (and even when it wasn't asked for).