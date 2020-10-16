McQueen, Donovan James

BEAVER DAM - Donovan James McQueen, 98, of Beaver Dam, passed to his Heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior and was reunited with his wife, Mary, on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.

Donovan was born the son of George A.D. McQueen and Arlette (Kroncke) McQueen at the family home in the Town of Leeds, Columbia County, Wis. Donovan served his country during World War II on the Island of Saipan in the 73rd Bomb Wing of the U.S. Army Air Corps, working on B29 bombers. After returning home from his service, Donovan used his GI bill to pay for his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Donovan was employed by RTE/Asea in Waukesha, working with electrical transformers from 1957 until his retirement in 1988. After retirement Donovan moved to the Beaver Dam area.

He was united in marriage to Mary Schultz on Jan. 28, 1950, in Milwaukee, and they spent a wonderful 54 years together before her passing in 2004.

Donovan was a faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He enjoyed playing cards, socializing at the Watermark, and making stained glass. Donovan loved to play golf and golfed into his mid-90s.