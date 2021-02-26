McSorley, William J. "Bill"

ST. PETERSBUG, Fla. - On Feb. 24, 2021, William J. "Bill" McSorley passed away from a massive stroke, which he suffered the previous week.
Bill graduated from Portage High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He lived in St. Petersburg, Fla., and is survived by his wife, Lynette; and two sons, James and Danny. He is also survived by his sister, Juli (New York, N.Y.); and brother, Tom (Brussels, Belgium). He was the youngest son of Jack and Elaine McSorley (both deceased) and was predeceased by his sister, Patricia.
A wake and funeral Mass will be held in St. Petersburg. Please remember his family in your prayers.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)