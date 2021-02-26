 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McSorley, William J. "Bill"
entries

McSorley, William J. "Bill"

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. PETERSBUG, Fla. - On Feb. 24, 2021, William J. "Bill" McSorley passed away from a massive stroke, which he suffered the previous week.

Bill graduated from Portage High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He lived in St. Petersburg, Fla., and is survived by his wife, Lynette; and two sons, James and Danny. He is also survived by his sister, Juli (New York, N.Y.); and brother, Tom (Brussels, Belgium). He was the youngest son of Jack and Elaine McSorley (both deceased) and was predeceased by his sister, Patricia.

A wake and funeral Mass will be held in St. Petersburg. Please remember his family in your prayers.

McSorley, William J. "Bill"

William J. "Bill" McSorley

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sydney zoo unveils first baby koala in a year

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View () entries

() entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News