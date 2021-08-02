Meagher, Christine "Chris" Carol

RANDOLPH—Christine “Chris” Carol Meagher, age 71 of rural Randolph, died peacefully at home with family by her side on Friday evening, July 30, 2021.
Chris was born on Nov. 27, 1949 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee the daughter of William J. Sr. and Francis Elizabeth (Jocab) Holdorf. She was a graduate of Dominican High School. Chris pursued a career in nursing, starting out as a CNA, LPN and then obtained her nursing degree as a Registered Nurse through MATC-Watertown. She worked as a nurse supervisor at various hospitals, nursing homes and home health with Columbia Co. Chris retired from her career in nursing while employed with Clearview in Juneau. While vacationing to the rural Randolph area with a friend, Chris found the love of her life and was united in marriage to Thomas E. Meagher on June 14, 1975 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Brown Deer, Wis.
Chris was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake. She was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan, having season tickets and a true Brewers fan. In her free time, Chris loved to travel, cooking for family events, knitting and crocheting.
Chris will be sadly missed and mourned by her husband of 46 years, Thomas “Tom” Meagher of rural Randolph; her children, William J. (Hope) Meagher of Fond du Lac, Anna M. (Brandon) Gattuso of Shawano, Wis., and Laurie E. (Christopher) Skalitzky of Beaver Dam; her grandchildren, Addison Ann Marie Gattuso of Shawano, Robert Meagher-Tracy of Beaver Dam and Promyse Meagher of Fond du Lac; her siblings, Donna Ciboski of Bonduel, William Holdorf (Sue Tanus) of Waukesha, Patricia (Rick) Soetenga of Shawano and Mary (Ken) Jagielski of Bismark, SD; her brothers-in-law, Mike, Pat, Dan and Jim (Linda) Meagher, all of rural Randolph; her aunts, nieces, nephews, several other relatives and friends.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents, her parents-in-law, a grandson Noah in infancy, a sister-in-law Debra Meagher and a brother-in-law James Ciboski.
A Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC PARISH CHURCH in Fox Lake, with Father John Radetski officiating. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, town of Trenton, Dodge Co. A luncheon then will be served at the Robert W. Ginther American Legion Post 521 in Fox Lake. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake on Friday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. and also at the church on Saturday from 10 am until the time of service.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com
