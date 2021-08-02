Meagher, Christine "Chris" Carol

RANDOLPH—Christine “Chris” Carol Meagher, age 71 of rural Randolph, died peacefully at home with family by her side on Friday evening, July 30, 2021.

Chris was born on Nov. 27, 1949 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee the daughter of William J. Sr. and Francis Elizabeth (Jocab) Holdorf. She was a graduate of Dominican High School. Chris pursued a career in nursing, starting out as a CNA, LPN and then obtained her nursing degree as a Registered Nurse through MATC-Watertown. She worked as a nurse supervisor at various hospitals, nursing homes and home health with Columbia Co. Chris retired from her career in nursing while employed with Clearview in Juneau. While vacationing to the rural Randolph area with a friend, Chris found the love of her life and was united in marriage to Thomas E. Meagher on June 14, 1975 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Brown Deer, Wis.

Chris was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake. She was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan, having season tickets and a true Brewers fan. In her free time, Chris loved to travel, cooking for family events, knitting and crocheting.