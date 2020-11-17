Mecklenberg, Gerald "Jerry"

Jerry was born Oct. 3, 1937, the son of Chester and Marcella Prust Mecklenberg. On Oct. 5, 1957, he married Caecilia Koehler in Waupun. He worked at a variety of factories, mostly at the shoe factory and Electri-Wire, doing many jobs. In his free time, Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing with his John Deere tractor, and spending time with family. This was his favorite time of year, deer hunting season. He looked forward to deer season every year until he finally had to give it up several years ago. But that never stopped him from enjoying the "deer hunting" stories and sharing the hunt with his children and grandchildren. Jerry always wanted to know how everyone did during the season and loved to see the deer they got.