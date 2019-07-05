Megan (Farrell) Kleinman, 34, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, June 28, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison. Born in Beaver Dam on February 18, 1985, to Kevin and Sandy (Urban) Farrell, Megan graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 2003. She attended Northern Michigan University, in Marquette, Michigan, before earning her bachelor’s degree, in English literature and communications, from Northern Illinois University. Megan loved to read, write, and listen to music, but spending time with her family and taking care of her dogs were her greatest passion.
Megan is survived by her parents, Kevin and Sandy Farrell of Beaver Dam; sister, Danielle (Andrew) Heebink of Chillicothe, Illinois; former husband, Jeff Kleinman of New York; beloved dogs, Ollie, Milo, and Bucky; and further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; uncle, James Farrell; aunt, sister Patricia Farrell; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Megan will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Boulevard, Beaver Dam, from 4:00—8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services at 10:00 a.m. with Deacon Ed Cody officiating.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences, or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
