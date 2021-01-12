Meier, Barbara

BLACK EARTH / MARXVILLE - Barbara Meier, age 88, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at UW Hospital, after complications from surgery.
Barbara was born in Monroe, Wis., on Aug. 13, 1932, to Harold and Deloise (Heiler) Lawver. She graduated from Lodi High School in 1950. She married Albert Meier on April 3, 1951, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Martinsville. He preceded her in death in 1999. Barbara and Albert were the fourth generation to farm the family farm in the Berry Township near Marxville. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, attending the grandchildren's sporting events and concerts, socializing with friends and reading. She was a member of St. Martin's Catholic Church in Martinsville.
Survivors include her sons, Dan (Karla) and Ed (Joan) of Cross Plains; daughter, Carole (Jim) Petzke of Portage; 10 grandchildren, Michelle Meier, Kristine (Matt) Aeschlimann, Jenny (Jeff) Turk, Andy (Amanda) Petzke, Sarah (Jeremiah) Johnson, Rick (Haley) Petzke, Ron (Jamie) Petzke, Stephanie (Daniel) Millington, Nick (Michelle) Meier and Kurt (Samantha) Meier; 19 great-grandchildren, Owen, Aiden, Leah and Logan Aeschlimann, Addison, Olivia, Blake and Landon Turk, Maya, Brant and Clare Petzke, Rudy and Payton Johnson, Charlie Petzke, Ryann, Ella and Kate Millington, and Sienna and Rosalynn Meier; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mae Wipperfurth, Rosalia and Norbert Michels, Tressa Kalscheuer Meier and Margaret Meier.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; and parents and in-laws, Bob Wipperfurth, Rita and Edward Endres, Joe Meier, Stanley Kalscheuer and Eugene Meier.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will hold a private service at St. Martin's Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family c/o Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, WI 53562. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)