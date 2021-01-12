Meier, Barbara

Barbara was born in Monroe, Wis., on Aug. 13, 1932, to Harold and Deloise (Heiler) Lawver. She graduated from Lodi High School in 1950. She married Albert Meier on April 3, 1951, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Martinsville. He preceded her in death in 1999. Barbara and Albert were the fourth generation to farm the family farm in the Berry Township near Marxville. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, attending the grandchildren's sporting events and concerts, socializing with friends and reading. She was a member of St. Martin's Catholic Church in Martinsville.