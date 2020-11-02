Meier, Warren H.

Warren Harold Meier was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Beaver Dam on Jan. 17, 1947, to Harold and Ruth (Priepke) Meier. He was born into his Christian faith at Zion Lutheran Church in Cambria. Warren married Susan Brigowatz at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Sept. 22, 1984. He worked his entire life as a crop farmer in the Town of Elba. On top of maintaining his farm, Warren also worked at various places, including Mid-State Equipment in Columbus, Maly Implement and Waupun Equipment, both in Waupun, as well as the Walmart Distribution Center. Warren was the repair man for all of his neighbor's farm machinery, as well as the go-to guy for good conversation. His shop was the gathering place for many. Warren loved country music and music from the 50s and 60s. He was also a dedicated Barn Show listener. Warren's shop is filled with old signage that he collected over the years, and he also attended tractor shows where he really admired the old classic John Deeres. He enjoyed deer hunting and watching the Packers and Brewers. Warren was a very kind and caring person. He loved his family and was very proud of them.